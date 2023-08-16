Shree Pacetroni Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, up 77.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in June 2023 up 77.85% from Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2023 up 135.51% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2023 up 102.86% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

Shree Pacetroni EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.

Shree Pacetroni shares closed at 277.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 213.89% returns over the last 6 months and 887.39% over the last 12 months.