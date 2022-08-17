Shree Pacetroni Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore, up 84.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore in June 2022 up 84.22% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 1141.08% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 up 204.35% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Shree Pacetroni EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Shree Pacetroni shares closed at 29.55 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.13% returns over the last 6 months and 26.28% over the last 12 months.