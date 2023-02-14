Shree Pacetroni Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, up 138.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in December 2022 up 138.55% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 1060.08% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 326.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.