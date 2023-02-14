Shree Pacetroni Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, up 138.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in December 2022 up 138.55% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 1060.08% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 326.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Shree Pacetroni EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

Shree Pacetroni shares closed at 88.55 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 199.66% returns over the last 6 months and 268.96% over the last 12 months.