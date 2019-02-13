Shree Pacetroni Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, up 13.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in December 2018 up 13.12% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 13.75% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 4.76% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

Shree Pacetroni EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2017.

Shree Pacetroni shares closed at 12.25 on December 27, 2018 (BSE)