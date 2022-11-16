Shree Pacetroni Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore, up 45.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore in September 2022 up 45.48% from Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 26.68% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2022 down 8.22% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.

Shree Pacetroni EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.07 in September 2021.

Shree Pacetroni shares closed at 178.90 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 922.29% returns over the last 6 months and 1,075.43% over the last 12 months.