    Shree Pacetroni Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.52 crore, up 219.05% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Pacetronix are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.52 crore in March 2023 up 219.05% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2023 up 545.74% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2023 up 383.87% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

    Shree Pacetroni EPS has increased to Rs. 5.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2022.

    Shree Pacetroni shares closed at 135.35 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.19% returns over the last 6 months

    Shree Pacetronix
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.525.212.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.525.212.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.092.220.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.04-0.260.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.100.860.66
    Depreciation0.150.160.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.401.280.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.810.950.45
    Other Income0.040.010.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.850.960.49
    Interest0.080.070.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.770.890.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.770.890.41
    Tax0.820.270.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.960.620.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.960.620.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.960.620.30
    Equity Share Capital3.603.603.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.441.710.84
    Diluted EPS5.441.710.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.441.710.84
    Diluted EPS5.441.710.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:55 am