Shree Pacetroni Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore, up 10.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore in March 2022 up 10.63% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 837.23% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 181.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

Shree Pacetroni EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Shree Pacetroni shares closed at 21.15 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)