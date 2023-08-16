English
    Shree Pacetroni Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, up 74.9% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Pacetronix are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in June 2023 up 74.9% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2023 up 113.82% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2023 up 89.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022.

    Shree Pacetroni EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2022.

    Shree Pacetroni shares closed at 277.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 213.89% returns over the last 6 months and 887.39% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Pacetronix
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.867.523.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.867.523.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.252.091.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-0.040.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.951.100.77
    Depreciation0.170.150.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.291.400.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.212.810.59
    Other Income0.040.040.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.252.850.61
    Interest0.070.080.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.182.770.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.182.770.55
    Tax0.320.820.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.861.960.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.861.960.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.861.960.40
    Equity Share Capital3.603.603.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.405.441.12
    Diluted EPS2.405.441.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.405.441.12
    Diluted EPS2.405.441.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:00 pm

