Shree Pacetroni Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore, up 1.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore in December 2020 up 1.49% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 55.82% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 down 13.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Shree Pacetroni EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2019.

Shree Pacetroni shares closed at 9.30 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)