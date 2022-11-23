Shree Nidhi Tra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 73.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 73.65% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 437.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Shree Nidhi Tra shares closed at 1.42 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)