    Shree Nidhi Tra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 73.65% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Nidhi Trading are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 73.65% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 437.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Shree Nidhi Tra shares closed at 1.42 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)

    Shree Nidhi Trading
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.220.220.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.220.220.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.100.05
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.150.060.06
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.000.00--
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.050.01
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.050.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.050.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.050.01
    Tax--0.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.040.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.040.01
    Equity Share Capital7.797.797.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.050.01
    Diluted EPS-0.030.050.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.050.01
    Diluted EPS-0.030.050.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Shree Nidhi Tra #Shree Nidhi Trading
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 07:11 pm