Shree Nidhi Tra Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 44.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2020 down 44.75% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 145.54% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019.

Shree Nidhi Tra shares closed at 3.52 on December 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 41.37% returns over the last 6 months and -56.38% over the last 12 months.