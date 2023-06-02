English
    Shree Nidhi Tra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 2077.14% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Nidhi Trading are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 2077.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 88.19% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 86.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    Shree Nidhi Tra shares closed at 1.42 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)

    Shree Nidhi Trading
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.230.230.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.230.230.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.100.08
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.140.090.16
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.03-0.22
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.04-0.22
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.04-0.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.04-0.22
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.04-0.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.04-0.22
    Equity Share Capital7.797.797.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.05-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.030.05-0.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.05-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.030.05-0.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

