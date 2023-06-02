Shree Nidhi Tra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 2077.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 2077.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 88.19% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 86.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

Shree Nidhi Tra shares closed at 1.42 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)