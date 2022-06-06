Shree Nidhi Tra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 88.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 88.03% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 1467.68% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 1200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Shree Nidhi Tra shares closed at 1.81 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)