Shree Nidhi Tra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 70.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 70.24% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 214.17% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Shree Nidhi Tra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Shree Nidhi Tra shares closed at 1.42 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)