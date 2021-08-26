Shree Nidhi Tra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 149.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 149.41% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 125.81% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Shree Nidhi Tra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2020.

Shree Nidhi Tra shares closed at 1.41 on August 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.40% returns over the last 6 months and 38.24% over the last 12 months.