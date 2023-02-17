Shree Nidhi Tra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 70.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 70.39% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 56.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.