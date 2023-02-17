Shree Nidhi Tra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 70.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 70.39% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 56.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Shree Nidhi Tra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

Shree Nidhi Tra shares closed at 1.42 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)