Shree Nidhi Tra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 147.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2021 up 147.96% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 175.58% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Shree Nidhi Tra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Shree Nidhi Tra shares closed at 2.23 on February 07, 2022 (BSE)