Shree Nidhi Tra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 47.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 47.72% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 244.98% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Shree Nidhi Tra shares closed at 1.64 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.72% returns over the last 6 months and -76.44% over the last 12 months.