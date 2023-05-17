Shree Metalloys Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.55 crore, up 95.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.55 crore in March 2023 up 95.28% from Rs. 12.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 78.66% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 17.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

Shree Metalloys EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

Shree Metalloys shares closed at 37.25 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.04% returns over the last 6 months and 58.51% over the last 12 months.