Shree Metalloys Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.44 crore, up 25.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.44 crore in March 2020 up 25.72% from Rs. 9.89 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 209.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 57.58% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.

Shree Metalloys shares closed at 18.00 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given 80.54% returns over the last 6 months