Shree Metalloys Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.51 crore, up 34.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.51 crore in June 2023 up 34.44% from Rs. 20.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 84.58% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 68.75% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

Shree Metalloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2022.

Shree Metalloys shares closed at 30.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.12% returns over the last 6 months and 5.26% over the last 12 months.