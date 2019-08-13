Shree Metalloys Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore, down 53.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore in June 2019 down 53.33% from Rs. 13.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 215.05% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2019 down 51.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2018.

Shree Metalloys shares closed at 11.87 on August 05, 2019 (BSE)