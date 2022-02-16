Shree Metalloys Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore, down 33.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore in December 2021 down 33.76% from Rs. 15.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 108.8% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 85.19% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

Shree Metalloys shares closed at 23.55 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.47% returns over the last 6 months and -4.85% over the last 12 months.