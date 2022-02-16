Shree Metalloys Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore, down 33.76% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Metalloys are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore in December 2021 down 33.76% from Rs. 15.83 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 108.8% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 85.19% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.
Shree Metalloys shares closed at 23.55 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.47% returns over the last 6 months and -4.85% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Metalloys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.49
|12.60
|15.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.49
|12.60
|15.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.18
|13.42
|15.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.96
|-1.15
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.05
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.05
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.17
|0.21
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.20
|0.21
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.19
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.19
|0.20
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.20
|0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.20
|0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|5.26
|5.26
|5.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.38
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.38
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.38
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.38
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited