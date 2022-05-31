Shree Kr Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.18 crore, up 46.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.18 crore in March 2022 up 46.24% from Rs. 23.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 up 1061.4% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.58 crore in March 2022 up 126.73% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

Shree Kr Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

Shree Kr Paper shares closed at 22.50 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)