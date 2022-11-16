Shree Karthik P Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore, up 175.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore in September 2022 up 175.9% from Rs. 8.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 up 206.44% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 1033.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Shree Karthik P EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.

Shree Karthik P shares closed at 7.18 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.36% returns over the last 6 months and 77.28% over the last 12 months.