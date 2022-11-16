 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Karthik P Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore, up 175.9% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Karthik Paper are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore in September 2022 up 175.9% from Rs. 8.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 up 206.44% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 1033.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Shree Karthik P EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.

Shree Karthik P shares closed at 7.18 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.36% returns over the last 6 months and 77.28% over the last 12 months.

Shree Karthik Paper
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.01 21.50 8.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.01 21.50 8.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.21 16.93 5.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.15 0.00 -0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.36 0.28
Depreciation 0.30 0.30 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.32 4.76 2.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.66 -0.86 -0.22
Other Income 0.06 0.05 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.72 -0.81 -0.21
Interest 0.23 0.25 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.49 -1.06 -0.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.49 -1.06 -0.50
Tax 0.02 -0.05 -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.47 -1.01 -0.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.47 -1.01 -0.44
Equity Share Capital 9.56 9.56 9.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 -0.53 -0.23
Diluted EPS 0.25 -0.53 -0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 -0.53 -0.23
Diluted EPS 0.25 -0.53 -0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

