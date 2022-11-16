English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Karthik P Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore, up 175.9% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Karthik Paper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore in September 2022 up 175.9% from Rs. 8.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 up 206.44% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 1033.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

    Shree Karthik P EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.

    Shree Karthik P shares closed at 7.18 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.36% returns over the last 6 months and 77.28% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Karthik Paper
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.0121.508.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.0121.508.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.2116.935.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.150.00-0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.360.28
    Depreciation0.300.300.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.324.762.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.66-0.86-0.22
    Other Income0.060.050.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.72-0.81-0.21
    Interest0.230.250.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.49-1.06-0.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.49-1.06-0.50
    Tax0.02-0.05-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.47-1.01-0.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.47-1.01-0.44
    Equity Share Capital9.569.569.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.25-0.53-0.23
    Diluted EPS0.25-0.53-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.25-0.53-0.23
    Diluted EPS0.25-0.53-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Shree Karthik P #Shree Karthik Paper
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am