Shree Karthik P Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore, up 175.9% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Karthik Paper are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore in September 2022 up 175.9% from Rs. 8.34 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 up 206.44% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 1033.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.
Shree Karthik P EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.
Shree Karthik P shares closed at 7.18 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.36% returns over the last 6 months and 77.28% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Karthik Paper
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.01
|21.50
|8.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.01
|21.50
|8.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.21
|16.93
|5.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.15
|0.00
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.36
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.30
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.32
|4.76
|2.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|-0.86
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.05
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|-0.81
|-0.21
|Interest
|0.23
|0.25
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.49
|-1.06
|-0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.49
|-1.06
|-0.50
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.05
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.47
|-1.01
|-0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.47
|-1.01
|-0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|9.56
|9.56
|9.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|-0.53
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|-0.53
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|-0.53
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|-0.53
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
