Shree Karthik P Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.71 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Karthik Paper are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.71 crore in March 2023 up 7.41% from Rs. 17.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 95.09% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 84.44% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022.
Shree Karthik P EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.
Shree Karthik P shares closed at 6.89 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.89% returns over the last 6 months and 27.12% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Karthik Paper
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.71
|20.83
|17.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.71
|20.83
|17.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.32
|15.60
|10.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.57
|-1.29
|-0.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.36
|0.48
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.30
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.00
|4.81
|3.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|1.05
|3.34
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.03
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|1.08
|3.45
|Interest
|0.25
|0.24
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.84
|3.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|0.84
|3.19
|Tax
|0.04
|0.04
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.16
|0.80
|3.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.16
|0.80
|3.20
|Equity Share Capital
|9.56
|9.56
|9.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.42
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.42
|1.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.42
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.42
|1.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited