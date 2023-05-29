English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Karthik P Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.71 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Karthik Paper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.71 crore in March 2023 up 7.41% from Rs. 17.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 95.09% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 84.44% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022.

    Shree Karthik P EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.

    Shree Karthik P shares closed at 6.89 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.89% returns over the last 6 months and 27.12% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Karthik Paper
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.7120.8317.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.7120.8317.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.3215.6010.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.57-1.29-0.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.360.48
    Depreciation0.110.300.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.004.813.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.361.053.34
    Other Income0.080.030.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.451.083.45
    Interest0.250.240.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.200.843.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.200.843.19
    Tax0.040.04-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.160.803.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.160.803.20
    Equity Share Capital9.569.569.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.421.41
    Diluted EPS0.100.421.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.421.41
    Diluted EPS0.100.421.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Shree Karthik P #Shree Karthik Paper
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:00 am