Shree Karthik P Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.71 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.71 crore in March 2023 up 7.41% from Rs. 17.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 95.09% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 84.44% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022.

Shree Karthik P EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.

Shree Karthik P shares closed at 6.89 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.89% returns over the last 6 months and 27.12% over the last 12 months.