Shree Karthik P Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.11 crore, down 6.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.11 crore in June 2023 down 6.46% from Rs. 21.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 110.83% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 up 227.45% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

Shree Karthik P EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2022.

Shree Karthik P shares closed at 6.85 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.67% returns over the last 6 months and -24.23% over the last 12 months.