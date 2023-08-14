English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Karthik P Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.11 crore, down 6.46% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Karthik Paper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.11 crore in June 2023 down 6.46% from Rs. 21.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 110.83% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 up 227.45% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

    Shree Karthik P EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2022.

    Shree Karthik P shares closed at 6.85 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.67% returns over the last 6 months and -24.23% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Karthik Paper
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.1118.7121.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.1118.7121.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.9214.3216.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.81-0.570.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.490.36
    Depreciation0.300.110.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.334.004.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.310.36-0.86
    Other Income0.040.080.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.350.45-0.81
    Interest0.240.250.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.110.20-1.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.110.20-1.06
    Tax--0.04-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.110.16-1.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.110.16-1.01
    Equity Share Capital9.569.569.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.10-0.53
    Diluted EPS0.060.10-0.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.10-0.53
    Diluted EPS0.060.10-0.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Shree Karthik P #Shree Karthik Paper
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!