Shree Karthik P Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.50 crore, up 322.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.50 crore in June 2022 up 322.57% from Rs. 5.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2022 down 1184.69% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 178.46% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.

Shree Karthik P shares closed at 10.01 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.28% returns over the last 6 months and 27.03% over the last 12 months.