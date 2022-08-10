Shree Karthik P Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.50 crore, up 322.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Karthik Paper are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.50 crore in June 2022 up 322.57% from Rs. 5.09 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2022 down 1184.69% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 178.46% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.
Shree Karthik P shares closed at 10.01 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.28% returns over the last 6 months and 27.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shree Karthik Paper
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.50
|17.42
|5.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.50
|17.42
|5.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.93
|10.85
|2.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.90
|-0.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.48
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.15
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.76
|3.50
|1.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|3.34
|0.34
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.11
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|3.45
|0.35
|Interest
|0.25
|0.26
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.06
|3.19
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.06
|3.19
|0.12
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.01
|3.20
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.01
|3.20
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|9.56
|9.56
|9.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|1.41
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|1.41
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|1.41
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|1.41
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited