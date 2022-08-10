 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shree Karthik P Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.50 crore, up 322.57% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Karthik Paper are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.50 crore in June 2022 up 322.57% from Rs. 5.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2022 down 1184.69% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 178.46% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.

Shree Karthik P shares closed at 10.01 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.28% returns over the last 6 months and 27.03% over the last 12 months.

Shree Karthik Paper
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.50 17.42 5.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.50 17.42 5.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.93 10.85 2.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -0.90 -0.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.36 0.48 0.21
Depreciation 0.30 0.15 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.76 3.50 1.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.86 3.34 0.34
Other Income 0.05 0.11 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.81 3.45 0.35
Interest 0.25 0.26 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.06 3.19 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.06 3.19 0.12
Tax -0.05 -0.02 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.01 3.20 0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.01 3.20 0.09
Equity Share Capital 9.56 9.56 9.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 1.41 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.53 1.41 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 1.41 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.53 1.41 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Shree Karthik P #Shree Karthik Paper
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.