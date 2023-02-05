Shree Karthik P Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore, up 56.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Karthik Paper are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore in December 2022 up 56.51% from Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2022 up 128.39% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 up 163.59% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.
Shree Karthik P EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2021.
Shree Karthik P shares closed at 7.75 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.73% returns over the last 6 months and -4.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shree Karthik Paper
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.83
|23.01
|13.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.83
|23.01
|13.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.60
|16.21
|10.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.29
|1.15
|1.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.37
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.30
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.81
|4.32
|3.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.05
|0.66
|-2.49
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.06
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.08
|0.72
|-2.47
|Interest
|0.24
|0.23
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.84
|0.49
|-2.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.84
|0.49
|-2.72
|Tax
|0.04
|0.02
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.80
|0.47
|-2.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.80
|0.47
|-2.82
|Equity Share Capital
|9.56
|9.56
|9.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.42
|0.25
|-1.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.42
|0.25
|-1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.42
|0.25
|-1.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.42
|0.25
|-1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
