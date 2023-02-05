 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Karthik P Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore, up 56.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Karthik Paper are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore in December 2022 up 56.51% from Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2022 up 128.39% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 up 163.59% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

Shree Karthik Paper
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.83 23.01 13.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.83 23.01 13.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.60 16.21 10.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.29 1.15 1.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.36 0.37 0.30
Depreciation 0.30 0.30 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.81 4.32 3.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.05 0.66 -2.49
Other Income 0.03 0.06 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.08 0.72 -2.47
Interest 0.24 0.23 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.84 0.49 -2.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.84 0.49 -2.72
Tax 0.04 0.02 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.80 0.47 -2.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.80 0.47 -2.82
Equity Share Capital 9.56 9.56 9.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 0.25 -1.48
Diluted EPS 0.42 0.25 -1.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 0.25 -1.48
Diluted EPS 0.42 0.25 -1.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited