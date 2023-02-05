English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Karthik P Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore, up 56.51% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Karthik Paper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore in December 2022 up 56.51% from Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2022 up 128.39% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 up 163.59% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

    Shree Karthik Paper
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.8323.0113.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.8323.0113.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.6016.2110.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.291.151.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.370.30
    Depreciation0.300.300.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.814.323.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.050.66-2.49
    Other Income0.030.060.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.080.72-2.47
    Interest0.240.230.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.840.49-2.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.840.49-2.72
    Tax0.040.020.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.800.47-2.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.800.47-2.82
    Equity Share Capital9.569.569.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.25-1.48
    Diluted EPS0.420.25-1.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.25-1.48
    Diluted EPS0.420.25-1.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited