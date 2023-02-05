Shree Karthik P Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore, up 56.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore in December 2022 up 56.51% from Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2022 up 128.39% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 up 163.59% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

Shree Karthik P EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2021.

