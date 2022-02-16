Shree Karthik P Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.31 crore, up 267.47% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Karthik Paper are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.31 crore in December 2021 up 267.47% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021 down 210.52% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021 down 600% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.
Shree Karthik P shares closed at 7.81 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.74% returns over the last 6 months and 151.94% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Karthik Paper
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.31
|8.34
|3.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.31
|8.34
|3.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.43
|5.36
|2.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.05
|-0.13
|-0.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.28
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.30
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.72
|2.76
|1.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.49
|-0.22
|-0.61
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.47
|-0.21
|-0.61
|Interest
|0.25
|0.29
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.72
|-0.50
|-0.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.72
|-0.50
|-0.91
|Tax
|0.10
|-0.06
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.82
|-0.44
|-0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.82
|-0.44
|-0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|9.56
|9.56
|9.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-0.23
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-0.23
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-0.23
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-0.23
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited