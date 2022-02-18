Shree Karthik P Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.31 crore, up 267.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.31 crore in December 2021 up 267.47% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021 down 210.52% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021 down 600% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.

Shree Karthik P shares closed at 7.69 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)