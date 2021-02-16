Shree Karthik P Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore, down 57.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore in December 2020 down 57.69% from Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2020 down 58.33% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 down 196.88% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Shree Karthik P shares closed at 3.25 on February 12, 2021 (BSE)