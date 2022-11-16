 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Hari Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore, down 32.49% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Hari Chemical Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore in September 2022 down 32.49% from Rs. 21.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2022 down 695.78% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.48 crore in September 2022 down 1374.42% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 56.00 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.40% returns over the last 6 months and -12.02% over the last 12 months.

Shree Hari Chemical Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.78 17.65 21.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.78 17.65 21.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.84 9.69 12.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.34 4.70 6.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.86 2.54 2.06
Depreciation 0.52 0.45 0.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.06 5.56 3.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.16 -5.28 -2.90
Other Income 0.16 0.17 3.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.00 -5.12 0.12
Interest 0.48 0.24 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.48 -5.36 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.94
P/L Before Tax -6.48 -5.36 -0.82
Tax -1.63 -1.35 -0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.85 -4.01 -0.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.85 -4.01 -0.61
Equity Share Capital 4.45 4.45 4.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.91 -9.03 -1.37
Diluted EPS -10.91 -9.03 -1.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.91 -9.03 -1.37
Diluted EPS -10.91 -9.03 -1.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

