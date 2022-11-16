Shree Hari Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore, down 32.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore in September 2022 down 32.49% from Rs. 21.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2022 down 695.78% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.48 crore in September 2022 down 1374.42% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 56.00 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.40% returns over the last 6 months and -12.02% over the last 12 months.