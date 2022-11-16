Shree Hari Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore, down 32.49% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Hari Chemical Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore in September 2022 down 32.49% from Rs. 21.90 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2022 down 695.78% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.48 crore in September 2022 down 1374.42% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.
Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 56.00 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.40% returns over the last 6 months and -12.02% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Hari Chemical Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.78
|17.65
|21.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.78
|17.65
|21.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.84
|9.69
|12.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.34
|4.70
|6.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.86
|2.54
|2.06
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.45
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.06
|5.56
|3.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.16
|-5.28
|-2.90
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.17
|3.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.00
|-5.12
|0.12
|Interest
|0.48
|0.24
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.48
|-5.36
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.94
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.48
|-5.36
|-0.82
|Tax
|-1.63
|-1.35
|-0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.85
|-4.01
|-0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.85
|-4.01
|-0.61
|Equity Share Capital
|4.45
|4.45
|4.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.91
|-9.03
|-1.37
|Diluted EPS
|-10.91
|-9.03
|-1.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.91
|-9.03
|-1.37
|Diluted EPS
|-10.91
|-9.03
|-1.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited