    Shree Hari Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore, down 32.49% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Hari Chemical Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore in September 2022 down 32.49% from Rs. 21.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2022 down 695.78% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.48 crore in September 2022 down 1374.42% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

    Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 56.00 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.40% returns over the last 6 months and -12.02% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Hari Chemical Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.7817.6521.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.7817.6521.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.849.6912.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.344.706.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.862.542.06
    Depreciation0.520.450.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.065.563.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.16-5.28-2.90
    Other Income0.160.173.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.00-5.120.12
    Interest0.480.240.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.48-5.360.12
    Exceptional Items-----0.94
    P/L Before Tax-6.48-5.36-0.82
    Tax-1.63-1.35-0.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.85-4.01-0.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.85-4.01-0.61
    Equity Share Capital4.454.454.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.91-9.03-1.37
    Diluted EPS-10.91-9.03-1.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.91-9.03-1.37
    Diluted EPS-10.91-9.03-1.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Hari Chem #Shree Hari Chemical Exports
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:22 am