Shree Hari Chem Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore, up 31.4% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore in September 2018 up 31.4% from Rs. 16.65 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2018 up 126.33% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2018 up 299.24% from Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2017.

Shree Hari Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.40 in September 2017.

Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 36.85 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -12.47% returns over the last 6 months and -41.51% over the last 12 months.