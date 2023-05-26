English
    Shree Hari Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.95 crore, up 20.77% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Hari Chemical Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.95 crore in March 2023 up 20.77% from Rs. 25.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2023 down 1808.93% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 164.37% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.

    Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 53.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.86% returns over the last 6 months and -14.45% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Hari Chemical Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.9539.1925.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.9539.1925.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.9624.8420.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.7312.39-4.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.353.362.79
    Depreciation0.590.560.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.8510.625.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.53-12.580.32
    Other Income0.380.250.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.15-12.330.40
    Interest0.600.520.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.75-12.860.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.75-12.860.04
    Tax-0.49-3.180.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.26-9.68-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.26-9.68-0.07
    Equity Share Capital4.454.454.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.40-21.76-0.10
    Diluted EPS-2.40-21.76-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.40-21.76-0.10
    Diluted EPS-2.40-21.76-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Hari Chem #Shree Hari Chemical Exports
    first published: May 26, 2023 12:16 pm