Shree Hari Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.95 crore, up 20.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Hari Chemical Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.95 crore in March 2023 up 20.77% from Rs. 25.63 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2023 down 1808.93% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 164.37% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.
Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 53.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.86% returns over the last 6 months and -14.45% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Hari Chemical Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.95
|39.19
|25.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.95
|39.19
|25.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.96
|24.84
|20.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.73
|12.39
|-4.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.35
|3.36
|2.79
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.56
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.85
|10.62
|5.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.53
|-12.58
|0.32
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.25
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-12.33
|0.40
|Interest
|0.60
|0.52
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.75
|-12.86
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.75
|-12.86
|0.04
|Tax
|-0.49
|-3.18
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.26
|-9.68
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.26
|-9.68
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|4.45
|4.45
|4.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|-21.76
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|-21.76
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|-21.76
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|-21.76
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited