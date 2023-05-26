Shree Hari Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.95 crore, up 20.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.95 crore in March 2023 up 20.77% from Rs. 25.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2023 down 1808.93% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 164.37% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.

Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 53.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.86% returns over the last 6 months and -14.45% over the last 12 months.