Shree Hari Chem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.36 crore, up 41.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.36 crore in March 2021 up 41.42% from Rs. 22.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2021 down 8.01% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2021 down 8.84% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2020.

Shree Hari Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.48 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.91 in March 2020.

Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 64.55 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)