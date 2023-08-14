Shree Hari Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.39 crore, up 66.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.39 crore in June 2023 up 66.49% from Rs. 17.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 104.11% from Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 56.53% from Rs. 4.67 crore in June 2022.

Shree Hari Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.03 in June 2022.

Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 45.27 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.48% returns over the last 6 months and -23.21% over the last 12 months.