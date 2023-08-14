English
    Shree Hari Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.39 crore, up 66.49% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Hari Chemical Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.39 crore in June 2023 up 66.49% from Rs. 17.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 104.11% from Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 56.53% from Rs. 4.67 crore in June 2022.

    Shree Hari Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.03 in June 2022.

    Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 45.27 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.48% returns over the last 6 months and -23.21% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Hari Chemical Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.3930.9517.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.3930.9517.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.3020.969.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.370.734.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.983.352.54
    Depreciation0.560.590.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.046.855.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.88-1.53-5.28
    Other Income0.290.380.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.59-1.15-5.12
    Interest0.740.600.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.33-1.75-5.36
    Exceptional Items3.63----
    P/L Before Tax0.30-1.75-5.36
    Tax0.13-0.49-1.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.16-1.26-4.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.16-1.26-4.01
    Equity Share Capital4.454.454.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-2.40-9.03
    Diluted EPS0.37-2.40-9.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-2.40-9.03
    Diluted EPS0.37-2.40-9.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 04:00 pm

