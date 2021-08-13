Shree Hari Chem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.97 crore, up 315.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.97 crore in June 2021 up 315.85% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021 up 111.1% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021 up 124.72% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2020.

Shree Hari Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.31 in June 2020.

Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 75.75 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)