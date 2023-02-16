Shree Hari Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.19 crore, up 96.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Hari Chemical Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.19 crore in December 2022 up 96.45% from Rs. 19.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2022 down 986.7% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2022 down 716.23% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2021.
Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 46.25 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.94% returns over the last 6 months and -23.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shree Hari Chemical Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.19
|14.78
|19.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.19
|14.78
|19.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.84
|12.84
|23.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.39
|-0.34
|-17.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.36
|2.86
|3.48
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.52
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.62
|5.06
|8.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.58
|-6.16
|1.23
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.16
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.33
|-6.00
|1.59
|Interest
|0.52
|0.48
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.86
|-6.48
|1.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.86
|-6.48
|1.49
|Tax
|-3.18
|-1.63
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.68
|-4.85
|1.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.68
|-4.85
|1.09
|Equity Share Capital
|4.45
|4.45
|4.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.76
|-10.91
|2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-21.76
|-10.91
|2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.76
|-10.91
|2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-21.76
|-10.91
|2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited