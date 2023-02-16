Shree Hari Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.19 crore, up 96.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.19 crore in December 2022 up 96.45% from Rs. 19.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2022 down 986.7% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2022 down 716.23% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2021.