Shree Hari Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.19 crore, up 96.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Hari Chemical Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.19 crore in December 2022 up 96.45% from Rs. 19.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2022 down 986.7% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2022 down 716.23% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2021.

Shree Hari Chemical Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.19 14.78 19.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.19 14.78 19.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.84 12.84 23.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.39 -0.34 -17.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.36 2.86 3.48
Depreciation 0.56 0.52 0.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.62 5.06 8.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.58 -6.16 1.23
Other Income 0.25 0.16 0.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.33 -6.00 1.59
Interest 0.52 0.48 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.86 -6.48 1.49
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.01
P/L Before Tax -12.86 -6.48 1.49
Tax -3.18 -1.63 0.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.68 -4.85 1.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.68 -4.85 1.09
Equity Share Capital 4.45 4.45 4.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.76 -10.91 2.45
Diluted EPS -21.76 -10.91 2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.76 -10.91 2.45
Diluted EPS -21.76 -10.91 2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited