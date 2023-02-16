English
    Shree Hari Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.19 crore, up 96.45% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Hari Chemical Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.19 crore in December 2022 up 96.45% from Rs. 19.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2022 down 986.7% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2022 down 716.23% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2021.

    Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 46.25 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.94% returns over the last 6 months and -23.87% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Hari Chemical Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.1914.7819.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.1914.7819.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.8412.8423.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.39-0.34-17.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.362.863.48
    Depreciation0.560.520.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.625.068.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.58-6.161.23
    Other Income0.250.160.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.33-6.001.59
    Interest0.520.480.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.86-6.481.49
    Exceptional Items----0.01
    P/L Before Tax-12.86-6.481.49
    Tax-3.18-1.630.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.68-4.851.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.68-4.851.09
    Equity Share Capital4.454.454.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.76-10.912.45
    Diluted EPS-21.76-10.912.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.76-10.912.45
    Diluted EPS-21.76-10.912.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

