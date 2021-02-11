Shree Hari Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.51 crore, down 12.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.51 crore in December 2020 down 12.32% from Rs. 16.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020 up 182.46% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2020 up 256.25% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2019.

Shree Hari Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.76 in December 2019.

Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 35.10 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)