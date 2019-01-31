Shree Hari Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore, down 51.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Hari Chemical Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore in December 2018 down 51.71% from Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2018 down 39.05% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2018 down 26.57% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2017.
Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 36.85 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -29.47% returns over the last 6 months and -24.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shree Hari Chemical Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.75
|21.88
|11.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.75
|21.88
|11.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.93
|12.03
|6.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.83
|-1.16
|1.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.42
|2.53
|2.67
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.71
|0.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.34
|6.20
|3.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.83
|1.57
|-2.68
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.35
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.53
|1.92
|-2.35
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.54
|1.91
|-2.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.54
|1.91
|-2.37
|Tax
|-0.27
|1.40
|-0.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.27
|0.51
|-1.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.27
|0.51
|-1.64
|Equity Share Capital
|4.45
|4.45
|4.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.12
|1.16
|-3.68
|Diluted EPS
|-5.12
|1.16
|-3.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.12
|1.16
|-3.68
|Diluted EPS
|-5.12
|1.16
|-3.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited