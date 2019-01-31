Shree Hari Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore, down 51.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore in December 2018 down 51.71% from Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2018 down 39.05% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2018 down 26.57% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2017.

Shree Hari Chem shares closed at 36.85 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -29.47% returns over the last 6 months and -24.56% over the last 12 months.