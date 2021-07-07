Shree Hanuman Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 98.64% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2021 down 98.64% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021 down 165.94% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021 down 168.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.
Shree Hanuman shares closed at 1.38 on June 13, 2016 (BSE)
|Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|--
|1.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|--
|1.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|--
|1.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.07
|0.07
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.14
|0.22
|Other Income
|0.19
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.14
|0.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.14
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|-0.14
|0.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-0.14
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-0.14
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|18.50
|18.50
|18.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.08
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.08
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.08
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.08
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited