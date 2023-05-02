Shree Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.69 crore, up 6296.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.69 crore in March 2023 up 6296.64% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.21 crore in March 2023 down 95.87% from Rs. 150.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2023 down 95.43% from Rs. 150.35 crore in March 2022.